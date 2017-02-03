Va. fourth-grader creates board game 'Immigrant's Nightmare'

FAIRFAX CO., VA (WUSA9) - At the boarder wall with only one skill? Nope. Sorry, you have to go back. That’s actually a game a Fairfax County student created as his way of dealing with the issues surrounding immigration.

There’s a border wall and you have to get through it to get to the United States. You might go forward. You might go backwards. You might be able to pick a skill, giving you a better chance of getting in.



“Dentistry, that’s good. Keep in mind though, in this game though different majors don’t really have a different effect,” said 14-year-old Daniel.

RELATED: Judge: Virginia can join challenge to Trump's travel ban



That’s an Immigrant’s Nightmare, the board game 10-year-old Aidan, a Virginia fifth grader, made up last year. He also asked his 14-year-old brother and mom to help.



“I know when I was his age, I was never making games about immigration,” said Aidan’s brother, Daniel.



“And if you want to be bad you go in illegally,” said Aidan pointing to a tunnel on the board. He says you can also get caught and deported.



The goal is to be the first person to get the United States by getting through the wall a fake president, Benjamin Montana, built. The journey is anything but easy.



It all started when Aiden says he got a math assignment last year to make a board game. This happened days Aidan had watched a heated election debate on immigration.



For the elementary school student, it was personal.



“I knew how my mom had to go to Iran to Austria, then keep trying to get a tourist visa,” Aidan said, looking at his mother.



The then fourth grader thought he was going to get an A, but instead Aidan says when he brought the game in he got sent to the Principal’s office. Some perceived some of the original game characters and parts as racist.



“It was so heartbreaking because of all the time we put into this, all the tears,” said Aidan.



“I do not understand why should we be angry at each other. Let’s just understand each other’s view point and come up to conclusions,” said Aidan’s mother, Sarah Photowat.

RELATED: Immigrants from Yemen have permanent visas canceled at Dulles Airport



However, Photowat didn’t stop there. Hoping to validate her sons’ concerns and effort, Photowat not only created a more official version of the game, she also paid to have Android and iPhone versions of the game created.



WUSA9 did check with a Fairfax County School Spokesperson who said the following in an emailed statement:

“When this project was brought to school last school-year, the school administration intervened as the project did not meet the requirements of the math assignment which, in part, required the projects to be created in class. The school contacted the student’s parent, who apologized for the project being brought into the school and the parent requested that it be removed because the material was not suitable for an elementary school classroom. FCPS supports students’ right to exercise freedom of expression as long as it is respectful and does not interfere with the learning environment."



The family has since updated names and characters. They say their intentions are not to disrespect anyone, including the President. Instead, they hope to share an immigrant’s perspective.



(© 2017 WUSA)