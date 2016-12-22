Va. family pays it forward at drive-thru in lieu of holiday presents

FAIRFAX CO., VA (WUSA9) - 'Tis the season for buying, mailing and sending Christmas presents to family across the country.

One Fairfax County mom and her two daughters decided instead of that, they'd give to their cousins by giving to someone they don't know.

Jennifer Moreland said she first heard about the drive-thru challenge on a local radio station. The station encouraged people to pay it forward by paying for the meal of the person behind them at the drive-thru on Thursdays.

Moreland and her daughters, Matilda and Margaret, figure why wait until a certain day, instead they do this all the time. But on Thursday, they're giving in their family members' honor.

WUSA9 tagged along as the Morelands paid it forward in the names of their cousins who live across the country.

"We are honoring all of our family that live all over the country. Instead of buying stuff we're not sure they want or need, we're going to brighten someone else's day and hopefully, make the world a little bit brighter," said Moreland.

The Morelands bought their meal and then paid for the meal of the person behind them in line. They asked the cashier to hand over a letter that said "instead of sending THINGS all over the country to family members we won't be able to see this season, we would like to honor them by buying your meal in hopes that it spreads good cheer and positive energy that will go on and on and on and on...all year long! Here's to the Hangar family in Seymour, MO! Sherry and Jeff and their daughters Cameron and Elliott!"

"I think it's really nice that she's doing that and it'll brighten someone's day I think," said 7-year-old Margaret.

Turns out the Morelands helped two women who help others. The ladies are nurses on a quick lunch break. When asked about what they thought about the act of kindness, they were surprised.

"It's really nice to know there are people like that out there still because you really don't find people like that anymore so it was really touching," one said.

The two ladies said it didn't just make their day, it made their week.

Jennifer explained why this is so important to do.

"I just really think that we learn through modeling and if I want my kids to grow up in a better world then I better make a better world," said Moreland.

"I think it was very nice that our family did that for those other people because they might be having a hard day," said 8-year-old Matilda.

Chick fil A's manager said this happens often and sometimes the chain continues more than a dozen generous people deep.