Va. barricade incident involving emotionally distressed person resolved

CHANTILLY, Va. (WUSA9) -- An overnight barricade situation involving an emotionally distressed person in Chantilly, Va. has been resolved, Fairfax County police said.
The situation happened in the 4800 block of Leighfield Valley Dr. around 2:00 a.m., according to authorities.
Police said the man inside of the home made threats and was armed.
Crews were able to resolve the issue around 4:55 a.m. Nobody was hurt.
