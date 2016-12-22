Va. barricade incident involving emotionally distressed person resolved

(Photo: Fairfax County police)

CHANTILLY, Va. (WUSA9) -- An overnight barricade situation involving an emotionally distressed person in Chantilly, Va. has been resolved, Fairfax County police said.

The situation happened in the 4800 block of Leighfield Valley Dr. around 2:00 a.m., according to authorities.

Police said the man inside of the home made threats and was armed.

Crews were able to resolve the issue around 4:55 a.m. Nobody was hurt.