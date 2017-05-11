Va. Amber Alert issued for missing baby girl and mom

HAMPTON, VA (WUSA9) - A Virginia Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl, who is less than a year old, from Hampton, Va., according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the child's mother may also have been abducted. The mother and child has been identified as Keir and Chloe Johnson.

The child was last seen in the 1900 block of Hastings Avenue on April 30th.

The child is described as a 9-month-old black female, 2 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The child's mother is described as a 34-year-old black female who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and glasses.

The child and mother are believed to have been abducted by an unknown male.

Police say they could be traveling in a 2013 back Kia Optima with Virginia tags VAW2197.

