Woman, man dead after apparent murder-suicide in Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WUSA9) - A woman and man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide incident in Upper Marlboro that happened Tuesday night, Prince George's County police said.

The investigation is happening in the 14000 block of New Acadia Lane.

Crews responded to the area around 8:30 p.m. and found a man and woman dead. They were both found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are trying to find a motive at this time.

