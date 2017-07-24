Upper Marlboro water main break causes closure through evening rush

A water main break in the Upper Marlboro is causing a closure that will last through the evening rush, officials said.

The water main break is in the area of RT 301 and Osbourne Rd. Customers in the area may experience no water or low water pressure. There are about 16 customers without service. Water pressure is recovering.

South Osborne will stay closed between Brentwood Rd. and Carroll Way through the evening rush. A detour is in place but it's best to avoid the area if possible.

Crews are making repairs.

