Prince George's Co State's Attorney to run for county executive

CAMP SPRINGS, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday morning that she will run for county executive.

Alsobrooks has been State's Attorney since January 3, 2011. She previously served as Assistant State's Attorney for Prince George's County between 1997- 2007.

The current county executive is Rushern Baker. Baker announced that he was running for governor back in June.

Crowd in front of Alsobrooks home for announcement for county exec @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/1NiJCzwWCn — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) July 31, 2017

