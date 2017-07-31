WUSA
Prince George's Co State's Attorney to run for county executive

WUSA Breaking News

WUSA 11:17 AM. EDT July 31, 2017

CAMP SPRINGS, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday morning that she will run for county executive.

Alsobrooks has been State's Attorney since January 3, 2011. She previously served as Assistant State's Attorney for Prince George's County between 1997- 2007.

The current county executive is Rushern Baker. Baker announced that he was running for governor back in June.

