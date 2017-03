UPPER MARLBORO, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 66-year-old man from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

George Johnson Sr. was last seen on Feb. 26 in the 9300 block of Groundhaven Avenue.

He is described as 6'0" tall, weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Prince George's County Police Department.

