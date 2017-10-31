Scout leader killed in Upper Marlboro restaurant crash

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WUSA9) - Officials confirm that a man has died after a car crashed into an Upper Marlboro restaurant last week.
Isiah Pugh, 73, died as a result of injuries during the Oct. 24 crash into the Babes Boys Tavern @ The Top of the Hill.
Nine were injured and seven were transported after a woman failed to stop before crashing her car into the restaurant. Thirty people were inside the tavern at the time.
RELATED: 7 transported, 2 other injured after car crashes into Maryland restaurant
Pugh, who was a scout leader, was meeting with two others at the restaurant at the time of the crash.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs