Scout leader killed in Upper Marlboro restaurant crash

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WUSA9) - Officials confirm that a man has died after a car crashed into an Upper Marlboro restaurant last week.

Isiah Pugh, 73, died as a result of injuries during the Oct. 24 crash into the Babes Boys Tavern @ The Top of the Hill.

Nine were injured and seven were transported after a woman failed to stop before crashing her car into the restaurant. Thirty people were inside the tavern at the time.

Pugh, who was a scout leader, was meeting with two others at the restaurant at the time of the crash.

