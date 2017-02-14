Man dies after intentionally being hit by car

UPPER MARLBORO, MD (WUSA9) - A 21-year-old man has died after intentionally being struck in a shopping center parking lot in Upper Marlboro Monday morning, police said.

This is Nate McKinnon. Police say he was intentionally run over in Upper Marlboro. Family tells me it was a case of mistaken identity @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/raz7erzL1u — Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) February 14, 2017

Around 8:30 a.m., police received a report of a person being struck in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road.

The victim has been identified as Nathaniel McKinnon of Upper Marlboro. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver intentionally struck McKinnon, but they are investigating whether this was an act of self-dense. Authorities did recover a weapon from McKinnon.

Detectives are consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office on any potential charges in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call CRIME SOLVERS at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.



