Man convicted of killing, burning ex-girlfriend sentenced to life without parole

UPPER MARLBORO, MD (WUSA9) - Maurice Wigfall, the man convicted of first-degree murder and other related charges for killing his ex-girlfriend and then burning her body to cover up the evidence, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said.

Wigfall was sentenced to life without parole plus 50 years and 90 days after being convicted in February.

“This defendant is very cold, calculating and ruthless and there is simply no place for him in our community,” Alsobrooks said. “I hope this conviction and sentence sends a message that we will not tolerate violence, especially domestic violence and no matter how well you think you have planned a crime, you will be caught and you will be held accountable.”

On May 17, 2015, firefighters arrived at Cherry’s Oxon Hill apartment and found an active fire inside. After forcing entry, they put out the fire and discovered a body.

An investigation later determined that Wigfall and Cherry had been in a relationship and have a child together. When the relationship ended, Cherry was awarded primary custody of their child and also obtained a protective order against Wigfall.

Before murdering Cherry, Wigfall obtained a life insurance policy for the her and their child without the Cherry’s knowledge and named himself the sole beneficiary. Wigfall then gained access to her apartment, stabbed her multiple times in the neck, then poured gasoline on her and set her on fire to destroy evidence of the homicide so that he could collect the life insurance money.

