Dump truck driver killed in Md. accident

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WUSA9) - A dump truck driver is dead after an accident in Prince George's County, officials said.

The accident happened at White House Rd. at Harry S Truman in the Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County Fire Officials said.

The truck was spotted laying on its side its wrapped with live power lines, officials stated.

The driver has been pronounced dead.

