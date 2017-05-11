79-year-old great-grandmother graduates from UMUC

(Photo: WUSA9's Bruce Leshan) (Photo: Leshan, Bruce)

UPPER MARLBORO, MD (WUSA9) - A 79-year-old woman, who is also a great-grandmother, will graduate from the University of Maryland University College on Sunday.

Lucy Capers received her GED 60 years ago from a segregated school in Alabama, but she was determined to get her college diploma. Thirteen years later, she accomplished that goal.

"Basically, I always wanted an education,” she said. “And the more you learn, the more you open up to new things and look at the world in a different way."

(Photo: WUSA9's Bruce Leshan) (Photo: Leshan, Bruce)

Capers earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Studies and hopes to set a positive example for her many great-grandchildren.

Married at 18 years old, Capers’ husband was in the military. After a number of moves, the couple raised three children in Maryland. She worked for the Department of Defense but retired in 2002.

In 2004, she started studying at Prince George’s Community College where she was only required to a pay for registration and books. She got two associates degrees but wanted that four-year degree so she started at UMUC two years later.

(Photo: WUSA9's Bruce Leshan) (Photo: Leshan, Bruce)

She took one or more classes a term for nine years and only missing class during one semester when her husband’s health declined. So is she finished?

“If the university pays for master’s degrees for seniors, I may try for that,” she said.

She is expected to walk across the UMUC stage Sunday.

© 2017 WUSA-TV