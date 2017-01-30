Update on WUSA9's Kristen Berset's cancer battle

You might remember our Kristen Berset is taking some time away from the anchor desk as she enters her second battle with breast cancer.

Kristen had surgery just before the Inauguration and she's recovering well.

She's working to regain her strength, so she can gear up for several weeks of radiation.

We know you are pulling for her - just like we are.

KB is grateful for all your warm wishes and she's looking forward to coming back.

