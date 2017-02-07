Undocumented immigrant living in DC tells her story

(Photo: Courtesy)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Department of Homeland Security says there are likely 11.4 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

"I am a political refugee from Columbia, who's undocumented and unafraid. I am transgender and unashamed."

She was fourteen when her family left Colombia, hoping to get away from a country ravaged by civil war.

"I come from a political family," Velasquez said. "Many were kidnapped. Many were killed. My Dad was shot."

The family - Velasquez, her mother, her father, and her sister - came to the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa and overstayed it.

For a while, life was what they hoped.

The family rented an apartment in Miami, and then according to Velasquez, bought a house in Houston.

"I did my middle school in Miami. I did my high school in Houston... My Dad registered his own LLC - worked."

But after seven years, Velasquez says her family was deported, while she was away, beginning her freshman year at Georgetown University.

Velasquez says she spoke to her mother as she hid in their Houston home, and knew she needed to stay.

"My desire to keep my family alive and to succeed against all odds kicked in."

Velasquez wanted to graduate and help her family, and she also knew life in Colombia wouldn't be safe.

"It is one of the most dangerous places to be a trans woman," she told WUSA9.

That was nine years ago. Velasquez hasn't seen her family since.

"They're living in Medellín, which is the second largest city in [Colombia]."

"They have a ten year bar," Velasquez added. "I have not been able to hug my mother in over nine years."

The twenty-something activist lives in Washington, D.C. and recently worked as policy advisory for Sen. Bernie Sander's presidential campaign.

She is also a "DREAMer," or as she puts it "an unapologetic beneficiary of Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals."

When Velasquez talks about immigration, she criticizes Republicans and Democrats.

She's quick to point out that President Barack Obama's administration deported her family, but she also says the messages she hears from President Donald Trump, makes her feel more uncertain than ever before.



"I might be deported to a death sentence and that's extremely frightening. But here I am. Putting my face to a movement. Where I am not the exception," Velasquez said.

"I think that we forget that we are talking about humans. This is no longer an informed political discussion that has different points of view. This is about hate."

