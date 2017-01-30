Understanding Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told an audience of mostly students Monday night that he believed in the role of a skeptical free press, but felt those covering President Donald Trump have gone too far. He sees his job as to push back.



“The press should be skeptical. Its healthy. It’s part of what they do. But there’s a big difference between a skeptical press that says show it to me, and the default of always being negative,” Spicer said.

In a sometimes-tense, but mostly comfortable back-and-forth with George Washington University’s Frank Sesno, a former CNN Washington bureau chief, Spicer expressed no regrets and made no apologies for his often-testy first week as White House Press Secretary.

Instead, he cast himself as a kind of Trump-backed public editor for White House press; tasked with holding the media accountable for their reports on the commander in chief.



“I think there is an unbelievable double standard,” Spicer said. When the administration doesn’t fully explain something we’re liars and we’re misleading and we have no integrity. When they do it they put ‘this story has been updated’ at the bottom.”



Spicer told Sesno he wanted an “honest” relationship with the press corps, and for his part, said he would not make a “demonstrably false” statement from the podium. Beyond that, however, Spicer said he was willing to duke it out with press as a more traditional spinner-of-information if he felt those covering President Trump were unfairly negative.



He returned at one point to the question of the President’s inaugural audience, an issue he said shows the press corps’ preference for undercutting the President.



“Show me the numbers that show that viewership wasn’t at an all-time high. I can show you that gets us to a number that no one can come close to,” Spicer said. “And that gets us back to what I said at the beginning, Where’s the default? Its always ‘No. You didn’t do this. You couldn’t do this.’”



Asked if he had any regrets about how he handled that first, combative Saturday briefing, Spicer said he “probably” should have taken questions that day. He also joked that he’s been repeatedly told since to upgrade his suits.

