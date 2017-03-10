U Street Metro entrance to close for 6 months

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro is getting ready for a big closure , right in the heart of one of D.C.'s big nightlife districts.

They're shutting down one station entrance for months.

The 13th Street entrance at the U Street Metro Station will be closed for six months starting on April 3rd. The closure is due to the replacement of the two entrance escalators.

While the main entrance is closed, riders will have to walk three blocks to the 10th Street entrance.

This is part of Metro's project to replace 130 escalators by the end of the decade.

Metro has the most escalators in North America.

The agency has installed 65 new escalators in six years.

The overall cost of this project is $151 million.

