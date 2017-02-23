Two gang murders connected, five more charged

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A gruesome video taken by one of the suspects in the the gang murder of a teenage girl shows the victim being tortured near Lake Accotink Park in Springfield.

Ten suspects are under arrest in that case which is connected to another gang murder in Dumfries.

Six suspects are now in custody in the Dumfries murder. On January 12, the body of Christian Sosa Rivas, 21, was found on the Potomac River shoreline in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road, Dumfries.

Sources tell WUSA9 that his throat has been cut and that he was killed because he pretended to be an MS-13 gang leader.

Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert says Sosa Riva's murder appears to be related to the killing of 15-year-old Alexandra Reyas Rivas in Springfield. Her tortured body was found in Lake Accotink Park on February 11th.

Sources told WUSA9 that gang members killed her because she knew about the murder of Sosa Rivas. The two were dating, and she had a tattoo referring to him, according to sources.

A suspect in Reyas Rivas's murder, Venus Loreno Irejeta, 17, was also dating Sosa Rivas. After leaving her home and being missing for a month, she returned the day Reyas Rivas's body was discovered.

She told WUSA9 that she returned home because her boyfriend had been found dead on January 12th and that she was worried.

Irejeta was charged the murder that night. She's one of six juveniles and four adults charged in Alexandra Reyas Rivas's death. Sources say one of the killers took a brief, but gruesome video of the attack. A wooden stake was plunged twice into her body, a source says.

Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert is not surprised so many of the suspects are so young. But, he says, "We see it very often."

In the murder of the Prince William County gang killing, the six suspects were apprehended in other states. Local, state and federal police arrested the four men in Pennsylvania on February 22:

Edgar Oswaldo Blanco Torres, 24, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, Jose Martir Larios Espenal, 20, is charged with murder, Samuel Enrique Villalobos Sanches, 18, is charged with murder, and a 17-year-old male juvenile is charged with murder.

On February 12th in the Barltimore area, police arrested Angelica Maria Blanco, 19, and Keyri Sujey Portillo Gonzalez, 18. Both charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

None of the six suspects has a fixed address. Police say several of these suspects are members of MS-13. Sources also say some of the suspects have confessed.

