Two ejected, one killed in DUI crash near Dulles Airport

DULLES, VA. (WUSA9) - A woman is dead and a man is charged with driving while intoxicated after a violent crash near Dulles International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Kraig Troxell, spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department, says four people were traveling in a Jeep driving northbound on Rt. 28 just south of the Dulles Greenway when it crossed into the median and struck a divider, causing the vehicle to overturn.

According to Troxell, two women were thrown from the Jeep. One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. The second woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger, a man, was uninjured.

Troxell says the man driving the Jeep has been charged with DUI. His name has not been released.

So far the identity of the deceased victim has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Right now the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 are blocked just south of the interchange for the Dulles Greenway/Rt. 267.

Drivers are being detoured onto Rt. 267 towards Dulles Airport/Herndon. Police are on the scene directing traffic. The closure will likely last well into the morning rush hour.

