Two dead after crash on Prince William Parkway

PRINCE WILLIAM, CO (WUSA9) - The Prince William Parkway shutdown after a serious car accident occurred heading eastbound between I-95 and York/Summerland Drive.
Two cars collided around 8:15 p.m. Police are not sure how the crash happened. Two adult men were killed and another was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Prince William Parkway is shutdown in both directions and will be for an extended period of time, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
