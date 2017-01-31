Trump's SCOTUS decision attracts more protests

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Supreme Court to protest President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

The President's selection of Gorsuch worried many of the protesters who have reservations about his interpretation of the Constitution and his potential pro-life views.

While some people felt Gorsuch should have never been nominated to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Protester Sheldon Cohen said President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, should have been considered for the seat. Garland never got consideration from Congress after his nomination.

"The American people expected an up and down vote on Merrick Garland," he said.

This group is here at #SCOTUS to pray for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. People are yelling "Merrick Garland" in the background. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TV9NCakCHr — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) February 1, 2017

However, Gorsuch did have some supporters among the crowd at the Supreme Court. Reverend Patrick Mahoney actually prayed that the potential Justice would find success after a strong vetting process.

Mahoney said he hopes Gorsuch will exhibit pro-life views.

"It appears he is a judge that will not legislate from the bench," he said.

