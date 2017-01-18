'Trump Unity Bridge' rolls into DC, causes a scene

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Michigan man is making a scene on the streets of D.C. He's driving what he calls a "Trump Unity Bridge", and it's getting a lot of attention.

Rob Cortis has clocked 20,000 miles so far, on his Suburban towing the "Trump Unity Bridge." Now, he's driving it through the streets of D.C. with patriotic music blaring, just in time for the inauguration. As you might imagine, he's getting all sorts of looks, comments and even hand gestures when he drives it.

The comments ranged from, "It's awesome!" and "I love it" to shakes of the head and obscene hand gestures. Many people stopped to take a picture. Lots of people waved. Everyone noticed it.

When Cortis got divorced years ago, his wife got the house, and he got the bridge. He got the idea to use it when Donald Trump started running for president.

"I'm doing this for my children, my grandchildren and every American out there," he said. "I want to unite everybody because as a team we're stronger together."

As we drove down Constitution Avenue, we heard more honks, and saw a thumbs up and a thumbs down. One woman told Cortis he thought what he was doing is wonderful. He gave her a card with a link to his GoFundMe page.

The now-unemployed, former business owner says the goal is to start a conversation.

"My favorite reaction is if somebody's against Trump and they turn towards us and they smile and they shake their head, it's like 'all right he's our President, we just got to get along," said Cortis.

Cortis' 16-year-old son Colby has joined him crisscrossing America. He says it's been an education.

"It's incredible how many people have been overwhelmingly positive, even in places that were democratic like New York or D.C.," said Colby.

On our drive through the streets of D.C., no one seemed lukewarm about this 72-foot long tribute to our new President. They were either hot or they were cold.

"It's inspiring America and the people that have negative comments, it's making them think," said Cortis.

MariAngela Anzalone said she had to come outside of her office to take a picture. As far as the bridge promoting unity, she referred to the signs along the bridge.

"I think that Trump for veterans and bikers is a perfectly fine message but "drain the swamp' and 'secure America's borders' doesn't quite start a conversation," she said.

The Cortis' are in D.C. for the inauguration. They haven't been approved to be part of the parade, but Cortis is hoping he hears from President-elect Trump's team. He said donations help him keep the bridge afloat.

Cortis said the main reason why he supports Donald Trump is because he believes he will do great things for the economy.

