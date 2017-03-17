Trump travel ban appeal headed to Richmond, Va.

Sean Spicer on Twitter posts, "@POTUS has signed a new executive order that will keep the nation safe." (Photo: Sean Spicer)

RICHMOND, VA (WUSA9) - Justice Department officials filed paperwork to send the Trump Administration's travel ban appeal to Richmond, Va. Friday, delivering the case to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The lawsuit, International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump, will likely be heard before a three judge panel, on a date to be determined. Court clerks will set a briefing schedule for the case next week.

The move means the First Amendment and national security arguments will be heard in Virginia, before either side can take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring will join with Maryland and file an amicus brief, supoprting the refugee program that initially challenged the travel ban.

