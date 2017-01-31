Trump supreme court pick could affect local cases

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch after nominating him to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If he’s confirmed by the senate this year, Judge Neil Gorsuch wouldn’t have to wait long to make his mark on cases of high court cases of high interest to his new hometown.



The Supreme Court is set to rule this year on an appeal in the case of the murder of Northeast, D.C. mother Catherine Fuller. Fuller’s 1984 murder shocked D.C., and prosecutors convicted eight young men of first degree murder in the crime.

RELATED: Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court



The surviving men have sued, claiming prosecutors withheld evidence that could have exonerated them sooner.



Howard University Professor Michael K. Fauntroy says a case like that is hard to predict – but that by adding Gorsuch and returning the court to nine members, some form of decision is virtually guaranteed.



“Some people are going to like the decision, some people aren’t, but we’re going to get a decision,” Fauntroy told WUSA9.



Gorsuch could also get an opportunity to rule on a case out of Virginia, Gloucester County School Board v. G.G – the court’s first major case concerning transgender rights. The case involves a transgender Virginia teenager and school bathrooms, and is sure to draw significant controversy.



Fauntroy expects Gorsuch to behave on the bench much like the man he aims to replace, Justice Antonin Scalia. In that, Gorsuch’s confirmation would not change the general tilt of the court: four conservatives, four liberals and swing justice Anthony Kennedy.

RELATED: Neil Gorsuch: The case for and against Trump's Supreme Court nominee



“President Trump has always talked a lot about breaking up the system,” Fauntroy said. “Fundamental root and branch change. But his pick for the Supreme Court is very much a Republican, conservative, establishment pick. And in that way I think it demonstrates in some respects that the President is very much like any other Republican.”



“This pick pretty much just reestablishes that status quo that we had prior to Justice Scalia’s passing.”

(© 2017 WUSA)