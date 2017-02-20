Trump ally plans new protest over Confederate statue removal

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - It's not quite, "Make America Great Again," but a Pres. Donald Trump-aligned candidate for Virginia governor is looking to history.



Republican Corey Stewart is blasting the city council votes to remove Confederate statues in at least two Virginia communities.

"Removing any statue of any war here, whether North or South, is an attempt to erase history. It's something tyrants do," Stewart said.



Harkening back to a time when America was even more divided, Stewart is headed back to Charlottesville Tuesday night to protest the city council's plan to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.

The last time Corey Stewart went to Charlottesville to defend the statue, he was nearly shouted down.

"They have no respect for Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, George Washington and Virginia history!" he said as protesters shouted, "White supremacy has got to go!"



Now the Republican candidate for governor headed back for round two.

"It's gotten me a lot of attention," he said. "People recognize strength. They want someone who is going to stand up for their history, for their heritage."



Charlottesville Council Member Wes Bellamy called the statue "culturally offensive."

The Alexandria City Council has voted to remove it's Confederate memorial, too. A Confederate statue at the Leesburg courthouse has also been controversial.

Efforts to remove the statues gained momentum after the slaughter of black parishioners in Charleston by a killer who flew the Confederate flag.



At the Alexandria President's Day parade, Democratic candidate for governor Tom Perriello, called Stewart's protest "a little desperate."

"The way we choose to memorialize our past says a lot about where we're going with the future," said Periello. "I think Virginia has become a much more inclusive state."

"This discussion is certainly not something that a gubernatorial candidate or governor should get in the middle of," said Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, another Democrat who is running for governor. "The folks who know what's best for Charlottesville, live in Charlottesville -- this is a local issue."

Ed Gillespie, who is running in the Republican primary against Stewart, takes his side on the statue.

"But if Charlottesville City Council members want to spend $300,000 in taxpayer money removing statues instead of funding schools or paying police officers, they can explain that to their voters," he said.

There is also lots of debate on our Facebook page. From Patrick Johnson: "We need to get rid of all of the statues and monuments of the horrible white people who did horrible things to this country and its people throughout history. Confederate soldiers and officers were traitors to our nation and should not be glorified!"

And from Joey Marabella: "If we stop acknowledging our past and never learn it we are bound to repeat it as such. Only idiots and tyrants (and snowflakes) would wanna remove history from our lives."

