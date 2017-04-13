WUSA
Truck fire closes I-95 South

WUSA 4:54 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

CALVERTON, MD. (WUSA9) - A truck fire closed Interstate 95 South on Thursday near Calverton, Md. 

The truck fire could be seen at Powder Mill Road in Maryland. Officials say traffic was backed up on the southbound lanes for about a mile. 

The southbound lanes have been reopened. 

Fire officials say no inuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

