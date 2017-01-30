Truck driver charged in wreck that killed 4 students commits suicide

Russell Staley was charged with four counts of manslaughter in 2014 after the truck he was driving crashed into a bus in Oklahoma, killing four college softball players. (Murray County Sheriff’s Office)

SAGINAW -- Russell Staley, a truck driver who was charged in a crash that killed four college softball players in 2014, committed suicide Friday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Staley, 55, killed himself Friday night at his Saginaw home, according to the medical examiner report. He was scheduled for trial beginning March 8 on four counts of first degree manslaughter, according to the Murray County Clerk’s office.

Staley was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on Interstate 35 near Davis, Okla., on the night of Sept. 26, 2014, when his truck hit a bus carrying 15 members of the North Central Texas College women’s softball team.

The four women who were killed were identified as Meagan Richardson, 19, of Wylie; Brooke Deckard, 20, of Scurry; Katelynn Woodlee, 18, of Windom; and Jaiden Pelton 20, of Telephone.

Investigators said Staley’s truck missed a right-hand curve, veered more than 800 feet across the grassy median, hit the side of the bus and continued about 300 feet off the interstate until it crashed into a tree.

