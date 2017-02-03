Trial for DC mansion murders set to begin Sept. 2018

Daron Wint

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The trial for the man accused of torturing and murdering four people inside a D.C. mansion is set to begin in September 2018.

Daron Wint is charged with the murders of three family members and their housekeeper.

The victims were identified as Savaas and Amy Savopoulos, their 10-year-old son Phillip and the family housekeeper Vera Figueroa.

On May 14, 2015, police say Wint invaded the D.C. mansion, held the Savopoulos' and Figueroa overnight before killing them. Wint allegedly ordered a pizza while he was holding the family hostage. DNA from leftover pizza crust helped lead police to Wint.

The trial date is set for Sept. 4, 2018.

