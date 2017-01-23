Tree brings power lines down in Bethesda, sparks flames

BETHESDA, Md. (WUSA9) -- A tree down brought down power lines and caused flames to ignite in Bethesda Monday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The tree down was reported in the 9500 block of Seven Locks Rd. between Bradley Blvd. and Democracy Blvd., officials said.

Some lanes were blocked in the area.

Tree down on power lines on Seven Locks Rd in Bethesda, flames have ignited for a second time. High winds + wet soil the culprit. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/cwFoWg115W — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) January 23, 2017

