Tree brings power lines down in Bethesda, sparks flames

WUSA 7:13 AM. EST January 23, 2017

BETHESDA, Md. (WUSA9) -- A tree down brought down power lines and caused flames to ignite in Bethesda Monday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. 

The tree down was reported in the 9500 block of Seven Locks Rd. between Bradley Blvd. and Democracy Blvd., officials said. 

Some lanes were blocked in the area. 

