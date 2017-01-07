Treacherous road conditions lead to hundreds of accidents in Va.

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Virginia State Police urged residents to stay off of the roads Saturday night after responding to hundreds of accidents and cars stuck in the snow.

From midnight Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police have responded to 527 traffic crashes and 686 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same time period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 2,082 calls for service.

As of 6 p.m., Troopers reported one traffic fatality. Most accidents involved only damage to cars.

State Police said to avoid traveling overnight and through tomorrow morning due to cold temperatures and the threat of black ice.

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Maryland

Any roads that thawed earlier today due to being cleared will refreeze Saturday night with temperatures in the mid-teens.

If you’ve got to get on the road, take extra precautions. Drive slower, pay attention, brush the snow off your car and make sure you’ve got enough gas.

AAA reminds drivers not to use cruise control when there’s a possibility of black ice because the risk of spinning out of control increase.

And as one man put it, “Stay home and watch a move.”

For road conditions, please call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org and not 911 or #77.