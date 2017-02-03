Travel ban blocks Syrian refugee family headed to Alexandria

(Photo: GettyImages)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Faraj Aljamous and his family had been due to arrive at Dulles on inauguration day for a long awaited reunion with his brother.

But their flight was canceled, and they were forced to rebook this week.

Now the Syrian refugees are caught in President Trump's travel ban. They have been pushed out of the hotel where they were sheltering in Jordan.

Brother Qusai Aljamous and the Lutheran congregation that created a home of them in Alexandria fear they'll never be able to come.

The Alexandria apartment was all ready for the family of seven, two girls, three boys, and their parents. It was lovingly furnished for the Syrian family by volunteers from St. John’s Lutheran Church.



“Have you been crying a lot?,” WUSA9's Bruce Leshan asked brother Qusai Aljamous, who works as a business reporter in DC. "I don’t cry usually," he said. But last Friday, when he learned about the travel ban, he did.

"We are taught to love thy neighbor as thyself. To welcome the stranger," said Diane Brody, who helped put the apartment together for the refugees. She says she could picture them there, so happy, the kids playing in the pool at the complex.

Qusai Aljamous says his family grew up watching the American TV show, Little House on the Prairie, in his now war-torn village in southern Syria. He says is brother still imagines it. "He dreams he will come to build a house on the prairie. A small, little house."

Qusai says his brother and his family have been vetted repeatedly, by multiple U.S. and international agencies, over the course of years.

“Is your brother a threat to America?," WUSA9's Bruce Leshan asked him. “No, he’s not. He loves America. We love America. We love Virginia. We love the American people. And we count on the American people.”

He’s praying the family will still come here safely… but maybe just a few months late.



Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area has been helping the family. A spokeswoman says the Aljamous family is just one of many caught by the travel ban. At least 55 refugees they were hoping to help this month alone have been barred by the executive orders from entering the county.



