Training future firefighters & EMTs in Loudoun Co.

LOUDOUN CO., VA (WUSA9) - High school students in Loudoun County considering careers as firefighters and EMTs are getting extraordinary hands on training.

They did a fire training exercise, in which some of the firefighters are actually students.

"It’s a great feeling when you’re in the engine and you have the sirens going. It’s a certain feeling you can’t describe," said 17-year-old Joseph DeCarlo.

Joseph describes this as the best class he’s ever taken in high school.

Remarkably this training is part of Monroe Technology Center’s career and technical program, which prepares students like Joseph for a lifetime of public service.

"It’s just the physical aspect, the real life aspect of it. It’s just a great thing I have joined. I loved every minute of it," said Joseph.

The students range from just 16 years old to 18. They train and attend classes at their local high school.

The fire training exercise is followed by an emergency medical response. In this case, a student plays a patient who burned his hands trying to retrieve something from the vehicle engulfed in flames.

"The speed, the helping people, the adrenalin rush you get. So many different scenarios," said 17-year-old Malia Hunt.

Until Hunt tried this program, she didn’t know what she wanted for a career. Now, Malia plans to become an ER nurse.

"I thrive under pressure. This is a pressure-filled job. It’s just so exciting," said Malia.

You may wonder where these teenagers get their passion for public service.

"To me, this is the best job in the world," said instructor Sandy Sokol.

Ig you meet their instructors and role models from the department, it’s clear that it starts with them.

"For me to take my passion and my skill and pass it on to someone who’s as young as these guys are and make them understand the importance of serving your community and possibly building a lifelong career for them, that is the ultimate goal," said Sokol.

To be part of this program at Monroe Technology Center, the students also have to commit to volunteering with a Loudoun County fire company or rescue squad. Some of them devote hundreds of hours a year.

If you’d like to learn more about Monroe Technology Center, click here.

