WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Close

Tractor-trailer carrying Amazon boxes catches fire on Outer Loop

WUSA 7:09 AM. EDT May 16, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The wheels of a tractor-trailer carrying Amazon boxes caught on fire on the Outer Loop early Tuesday morning, Maryland State police said. 

The incident happened on the Outer Loop at Branch Ave. around 5:13 a.m., officials said. Police said the driver was able to get out and is fine. 

Lanes 3 and 4 were blocked by the fire department for some time. 

Officials said the Amazon products on board were mostly for the New York City area. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories