Tractor-trailer carrying Amazon boxes catches fire on Outer Loop

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The wheels of a tractor-trailer carrying Amazon boxes caught on fire on the Outer Loop early Tuesday morning, Maryland State police said.

(Photo: @chief_885)

The incident happened on the Outer Loop at Branch Ave. around 5:13 a.m., officials said. Police said the driver was able to get out and is fine.

Lanes 3 and 4 were blocked by the fire department for some time.

Officials said the Amazon products on board were mostly for the New York City area.

