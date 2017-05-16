Tractor-trailer carrying Amazon boxes catches fire on Outer Loop

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The wheels of a tractor-trailer carrying Amazon boxes caught on fire on the Outer Loop early Tuesday morning, Maryland State police said.
The incident happened on the Outer Loop at Branch Ave. around 5:13 a.m., officials said. Police said the driver was able to get out and is fine.
Lanes 3 and 4 were blocked by the fire department for some time.
Officials said the Amazon products on board were mostly for the New York City area.
TRUCK FIRE: Outer loop before Branch Ave. Trailer's wheel caught fire. Amazon products on board, mostly bound for NYC. @_EllenBryan @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/CQwTM62KsB— Nick Leimbach (@nleimbach) May 16, 2017
