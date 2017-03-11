Winter Storm Watch: Biggest snow of the season arrives Monday

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the DC metro area and points NW ahead of an incoming winter storm. Confidence is growing that we will have a significant winter storm impacting the DC and Mid-Atlantic Region late Monday and into early Tuesday. The areas in the winter storm watch could potentially get 5" or more of snow in a 12 hour period.





Being that it's a coastal low, this will not be a pure snow event for everyone, but those who do end up with all snow could end up with significant accumulations. There will be areas that end up with double-digit snow totals.

Critical Timing: 7PM Monday through Tuesday Morning

Heaviest Snow: Tuesday 12AM - 7AM

Here's an overview of the timing on Futurecast, which hints at what future radar may look like. Two key weather features, areas of low pressure, will be phasing together. The one on the coast ends up becoming the dominate low, strengthening into a nor'easter as it works up the eastern seaboard.



This is futurecast Monday night. Snow and some rain tracks in from south to north Monday evening and picks up in intensity as we approach midnight. The heaviest snow looks to fall between 11PM and 7AM.





The snow rates will lighten up as the low pulls northeast of the area into Tuesday late morning and afternoon. There will be some areas that will get double digit snow. There will be a very fine line and sharp gradient between snow totals over 6-8" and those who end up with only 2-3". That sharp cut-off looks to end up somewhere in the whereabouts of the I-95 corridor.

If you can, be home from work and activities by early Monday evening. Roads Tuesday morning will be very treacherous, especially west of I-95. If you are able to telecommute Tuesday, that is highly advised. There will likely be many school districts, especially in northern Maryland, with schools closed Tuesday.

