Top restaurants to try while in DC

Whether you’re craving Vietnamese, French food or just a good old American hamburger, the nation’s capital has got you covered. The District is packed with some amazing restaurants, and what better time to try and get in to some of them than during inauguration week?

Bad Saint

Bad Saint is one of D.C.’s hottest commodities. There’s really no optimal time to try the small Filipino restaurant tucked away in Columbia Heights. Either way it’s worth waiting in the line that begins forming on 11th Street at least two hours before the doors actually open.

Website: http://www.badsaintdc.com

Location: 3326 11th Street NW, DC

No reservations, line can sometimes start at early as 3:15 p.m.

Rasika

If you’re looking to spice up your stay in the District or just craving some really good Indian food, then Rasika is where you’ll what to be. Chef, Vikram Sunderam has brought a collection of delicious dishes to D.C. for both the meat-eaters and non-meat-eaters.

Website: http://rasikarestaurant.com

Location: 633 D St. NW, DC

Republic

Even though it’s not directly in the District, Republic is definitely worth crossing the D.C. -- Maryland border for. Republic’s brunch game is strong and that’s all that really matters. The Takoma Park restaurant also features oysters and live music in the evenings.

Website: http://www.republictakoma.com

Location: 6939 Laurel Ave, Takoma Park, MD

Sushiko

The name gives it all away. Sushiko should be on your list if you want a great spot for sushi and sashimi. The restaurant has been around forever and continues to evolve and constantly get better.

Website: http://www.sushikorestaurants.com

Location: 5455 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase

Komi

Komi is loved for two reasons: the atmosphere and of course the delicious Mediterranean menu. If you’re looking for a lovely night out on the town then Komi should definitely be on your list.

Website: http://komirestaurant.com/dinner.html

Location: 1509 17th Street, NW, DC

The Blue Duck Tavern

How does American cuisine with a creative twist sound? The Blue Duck Tavern serves just that. The Georgetown restaurant has amazing reviews, including one from Anthony Bourdain – and we all know what that means.

Website: https://www.hyatt.com/corporate/restaurants/blue-duck-tavern/en/blue-duck-tavern-home.html

Location: 1201 24th St. NW, DC

Maketto

Get a taste of Cambodia and Taiwan all wrapped into one at Maketto. According to the Washington Post, Maketto looks, acts and tastes like a party. It’s a hot spot on H Street and somewhere you may want to consider swinging by if you’re in the mood for spicy flavor.

Website: http://maketto1351.com

Location: 1351 H Street NE, DC

All-Purpose Pizzeria

It’s one of the hottest places to eat at the moment in D.C. Now don’t be fooled by the name – because naturally All-Purpose has other dishes to offer in addition to pizza. Pizza, pasta, antipasti and some house specialties are all featured on the flavorful menu.

Website: http://allpurposedc.com

Location: 1250 9th St. NW, DC

Rose’s Luxury

Rose’s Luxury is another place that draws lines starting at 4 p.m. --- yes, every single day. The Capitol Hill based restaurant is known for it’s small plates with bold flavors.

Website: http://www.rosesluxury.com

Location: 717 8th Street SE, DC

Le Diplomate

Le Diplomate is a favorite among the locals and we completely understand why. From the freshly baked bread, to the braised lamb and of course the selection of regional French cheeses, the French spot will find a way to steal your heart and tummy.

Website: http://lediplomatedc.com

Location: 1601 14th St., NW, DC

It must be noted that these are just a few of the amazing restaurants the nation’s capital has to offer. There are plenty of other wonderful places to try and even more that are still waiting to be discovered. Happy hunting.