Toddler found walking without parents in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD. (WUSA9) - A toddler was found walking early Thursday morning without parents in Baltimore, according to police.

Baltimore police said they found the child around 4:50 a.m. in the area of the 3400 block of Wilkens Avenue, right by a 7-Eleven store.

The boy is between the ages of 3 and 4. He was found safe and unharmed, police said. A staff member of St. Agnes Hospital found the child and took him to the hospital.

Police have not been able to find his parents at this time.

Anyone knowing this child and or his parents should call 911.

Currently we are in the process of notifying Child Protective Services.

