Toddler drowns in pond near family home in Loudoun Co.

CHANTILLY, VA (WUSA9) - A toddler drown in a retention pond near the family home in Chantilly, Va. on Thursday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a home located in the 25000 Block Potomac Twain Terrace around 2:19 p.m. Police say the toddler left the family home alone and was located in a retention pond by family members and neighbors.

CPR was performed and the toddler was taken to the hospital. Police say the toddler died at the hospital.

No further information has been released.



