Young woman sitting at home writing on note pad (Photo: m-imagephotography)

To get started writing your memoir, it is helpful to read memoirs, personal essays, and books about the nuts and bolts (the craft) of writing. Here are some recommendations.

As Chloe Yelena Miller discussed on Great Day Washington, keeping a diary or a journal can be a great way to flex the writing muscles and brainstorm ideas. But what if you aren’t sure what to write? Writing prompts can help the new or stuck writer do just that. Chloe’s perennial favorite is Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within by Natalie Goldberg

In her memoir writing workshop at Politics and Prose bookstore, Chloe recommends that the students read the anthology The Art of the Personal Essay edited by Phillip Lopate . This offers a broad range of examples through history, including translations.

Sarah Manguso’s Ongoingness: The End of a Diary is a less traditional memoir focusing on the author’s changing experience with keeping a journal after becoming a mother. Her life as a writer, experience with time, and relationship with a journal may be of particular interest to all writers. In reference to her journals and the space between writing and experience, Manguso writes, “Someday I might read about some of the moments I’ve forgotten, moments I’ve allowed myself to forget, that my brain was designed to forget, that I’ll be glad to have forgotten and be glad to rediscover as writing. The experience is no longer experience. It is writing. I am still writing.”