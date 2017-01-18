Thousands prepare for new lives in DC

(Photo: Garrett Haake)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's not just the Trump family getting ready for a big move to D.C.

The new administration will need to fill thousands of jobs and most of those people will be moving to D.C. from somewhere else.

Donald Trump gets the big house and the headlines, but it takes so much more than just a president to get things done in Washington.

Several thousand appointees and new hires will move to Washington in the next few months to join the team. The vanguard is already there.



On Friday afternoon, the Sound of North Columbus High School band will play for the new president.



On Wednesday, they marched through the offices of the presidential inaugural committee as a treat for sleep deprived staffers working to make Donald Trump’s ascent to the White House go off without a hitch.



Few have been working toward that goal longer, or harder, than Austin Browning.



He started as a volunteer for candidate Trump last February, and worked his way into a paying job for the campaign, then after election night, the inaugural committee.



"Watching him walk on stage and give his victory speech was one of the greatest moments of my life," said Browning.



While the President-elect talks of draining the swamp in Washington, Browning rents an apartment a few blocks from the waterfront in Southwest, D.C.

Folks that's @mike_pence 's high school band marching through the Inaugural Committee offices- surprising staffers. pic.twitter.com/vSpOeVl2vY — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 18, 2017



He’s come a long way from his hometown of Beavercreek, Ohio with a population 45,000.



Browning hopes to find out soon if he’ll get a permanent job in D.C.



"I’d love to help this administration in any way possible," said Browning.



This would be an achievement for him and thousands of new D.C. residents like him.

