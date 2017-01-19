Thousands from National Guard given 'Oath of Duty'

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - The Redskins may have been eliminated from the playoffs, but FedEx Field was put to use on Thursday, as thousands from the National Guard filled the stadium to be administered the Oath of Duty. This oath is given before every inauguration, so that these guardsman can help support D.C. police with crowd control and traffic management.

"It's a huge event," said Shawn May, from the Oregon National Guard. "That you really can't understand until you're here. How big it really is. And how special it is to be a part of it."

In preparation for the inauguration, approximately 7,500 guardsman were brought into the area from 44 states and three territories. These guardsman will support local and federal law enforcement.

"We're here to be a part of history," said Nicole Scarpignato, from the Maryland National Guard. "I've never been able to witness an inauguration in person before. But in this instance, I actually get to participate in it. That's a pretty incredible feeling."

While many will be enjoying their first inauguration, others have done these ceremonies for decades. Chief Warrant Officer Janice Fontanez has served in every inauguration since 1981.

"I think the most emotional one was my first one," she said. "A little girl from Athens, Georgia - part of the District Columbia National Guard, and I got to see Reagan. I got to see it from a soldier point of view."

Command Sergeant Major Wayne L. Bowser said that it was like the "Super Bowl" for the National Guard. He first participated in an inauguration in 1985, which was well-known for being historically cold. It was frigid enough, that the swearing in ceremony for President Ronald Reagan was moved inside. Nonetheless, he said he looks back on the inauguration fondly.

"Water was dripping down their brow," he said. "But they were still enjoying it. Even though they were cold. Because they know they're there for a big event. And it's a historical event for our president."

