Theater company works to keep DC girls safe

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The missing girls of DC continue to grab the attention of people all across the country.

According to the DC Police Department, there are currently 14 juveniles missing in the District.

FRESHH Inc Theatre Company gathered more than a dozen young women together, at the Anacostia Arts Center, to talk to them about how to keep themselves safe.

The teens discussed the best social media practices to use and what to do when they encounter strangers.

Goldie Patrick, founder and executive director of FRESHH Inc, told WUSA9 she also made sure to listen to the teens about what they are experiencing in their community.

"Our goal with this program, and really all of our programs, is to allow the people who are most affected to own the narrative behind what's happening to them," she said

Meaza Esad-Rivers, 16, of Northeast, was one of the girls who gathered at the Anacostia Arts Center Tuesday.

She says she knows of girls in her community who have gone missing. Esad-Rivers said it was important to continue to bring attention to the issue.

"I just want to talk about ways to prevent it and bring more recognition to it," she said.

Patrick said her group plans to have similar meetings in the future. She said both boys and girls are invited to attend.

