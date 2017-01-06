The rules on guns in checked bags at airports

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - As law enforcement officials work to piece together the deadly moments that unfolded inside a Ft. Lauderdale airport Friday afternoon, some are asking how the suspect had access to a loaded gun.

The answer: he legally traveled with it.

Police said the person who opened fire inside the baggage claim area is 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. He traveled from Alaska to Florida with a checked bag that was carrying a declared gun and ammunition.

Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner briefed by investigators, told the Associated Press "after he claimed his bag, he went into the bathroom and loaded the gun and started shooting."

It is illegal in the state of Florida for "any person to openly carry a handgun or carry a concealed weapon or firearm" into an airport, but it is not illegal to travel with firearms or ammunition.

In the U.S., it is legal to fly with both, but there are very specific rules.

Firearms and ammunition must be stored in a hard sided, locked case as checked baggage.

TSA requires passengers to "declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline" at the ticket counter.

The case must be locked, with a non TSA lock, so the passenger is the only one with the key or combination. The passenger is then given a card to place in the hard case and can check it.

Guns and ammunition, real or fake, are never allowed past security check points in carry-on bags.

Those are TSA's rules, but airlines have a say in it as well.

A spokesperson for the agency told WUSA9 some airlines limit the number of firearms allowed in checked luggage.

Southwest, Delta, United, and American Airlines allow you to travel with guns in a checked bag if you're over 18, but they limit the amount of ammo to 11 pounds per person.

For the most popular size of ammunition, 9mm, that is roughly seven boxes per person, according to Katie Meyers, the Director of Training at Blue Ridge Arsenal.

Passengers are responsible for knowing rules regarding firearms and ammunition. Those who don't follow them could be arrested or fined thousands of dollars.

In Santiago's case, his alleged actions violated Florida law the second he loaded his gun at the airport.