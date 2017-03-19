The most streamed HBO shows in each state

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - When it comes to binge watching HBO, Maryland and D.C. just can’t stray too far from home.

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

Baltimore-based crime drama "The Wire" ranked #1 in Maryland (of course), and as if there isn’t enough real life political drama in Washington, District residents can’t stop watching "Veep."

Virginia strayed away from the drama with "Divorce," a comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker. West Virginians dedicated their TV watching to prison system drama "Oz."

Click here to read the full list.

