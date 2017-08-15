The future of white supremecists protests?

So what will future protests involving white supremacists look like?

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe issued a statement saying a team will now review the process for issuing rally permits but a Charlottesville attorney says, everyone should be able to have their say peacefully -- even a possible terrorist group.

Peacefully. That's the key word. As long as you follow that, Charlottesville's Rutherford Institute President says it's your First Amendment right.

"The fellow who wrote the First Amendment, James Madison, said this very clearly, I wrote the First Amendment to protect the minority against the majority," Attorney John W. Whitehead told WUSA9 via Skype on Tuesday.

Whether you agree or not, Whitehead says the 'Unite the Right' falls under that.

"I had a meeting with the ACLU-people today and we all said the same thing," said Whitehead. "We're going to continue fighting for everybody's rights, whether it's people on the left or the right because we don't want to get into that dangerous game where we're saying only certain people have rights under the Constitution when it applies to every tax paying citizen."

John Whitehead and Virginia's American Civil Liberties Union (the ACLU of VA) had sued the City of Charlottesville on behalf of the 'Unite the Right' rally organizer. That's the man seen on video getting punched and chased at his own press conference. He claimed the city violated his First Amendment rights when it tried to move the rally to a more remote location days before the protest.

Since then everyone's been pointing fingers back-and-forth on whose to blame for the violence.



Governor McAuliffe has commended police actions around the armed protesters and called-out the ACLU in this NPR interview. He first talks about how they were sued by the ACLU.

"That rally should not have been in the middle of downtown," he said.

"I've got to protect public safety and our police did a magnificent job," Governor McAuliffe said in the interview.



Whitehead disagrees.

"What many cities need to start doing much better is before these events occur, get the police ready, set-up buffer zones. Don't let these people jam together and fight. And number two, start teaching tolerance," he said.



All three there condemn the violence. WUSA9 also asked the ACLU of DC on its stance regarding future protests, even if they involve white supremacists.

An ACLU of DC Spokesperson issued the following statement:

The ACLU of DC has a long history of defending the First Amendment rights of people in DC across the political and ideological spectrum, and we plan to continue this work. Everyone has the right to protest and express themselves, but they do not have the right to be violent. We condemn the violence perpetrated by white supremacists in Charlottesville last weekend and hope the Metropolitan Police Department adheres to the detailed rules set forth in the First Amendment Assemblies Act on how to handle future demonstrations.

