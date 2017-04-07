The dangers of competitive eating

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers
-
Thursday's storm badly damages SE DC apartment building
-
President Trump speaks about attack on Syrian air base
-
Rockville security leader accused of sex with student
-
Video: Pilot parachuting out of F-16C jet after crash
-
Verify: Footy McFooty Face
-
Man rescued after tree crushes homes
-
Military officials say things went bad quickly in military plane crash
-
Kennedy Center performer lost 10 family members in Syria attack
-
Thursday night weather forecast
More Stories
-
Russia, Iran condemn U.S. missile strikes on Syrian…Apr. 7, 2017, 5:25 a.m.
-
Blustery with a few showers FridayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Woman found shot on road in Capitol HeightsApr. 7, 2017, 5:45 a.m.