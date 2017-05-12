Case files reveal new details in fatal Tucker fire.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – An interview with a Pink Pony dancer and the interrogation of a husband and sole survivor of a Tucker, Ga., house fire that killed his entire family in 2016, have been released and they reveal two stories. One is the truth.

The case is closed and charges are no longer pending for one father of two and widower, but for Brent Patterson, 54, the cloud of doubt lingers.

In video interviews obtained from Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter by 11Alive, Patterson gives investigators a different story than the night of the fire. But the detectives don’t buy his self-proclaimed failure to recollect what occurred on a winter night just 30 minutes after his entire family went to bed.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Pointer Ridge just before 9 p.m. Kathy Patterson and her two daughters, Kayla, 12, and Madeline, 9, were killed in the fire.

Kathy's husband Brent was the sole survivor.

The night of the fire Brent was inconsolable... telling fire investigators it was all his fault.

“My family got burned in a fire. How can you ever forgive yourself for that? How can you ever forgive yourself for that?”

A week later in a videotaped interview, his story changed.

On Feb. 11, 2016, just outside the charred remains of the home, Brent reflected on the tremendous loss.

"This is the only place I can come to be with them," Brent said. "This is all I have left, this is it. I don't know what else to do, this is where they are."

Standing beside a memorial of teddy bears and balloons, Brent said seeing the school bus drive by in the morning is a painful reminder that his kids are never coming back

Moments later, that bus drove by.

“They were the best,” a tearful Brent said. “Why take them?”

Brent said that the memorial brings him comfort, because it shows that people thought fondly of his family.

Just days later, on Feb. 17, 2016, Brent meets with investigators for two interviews at approximately 12:30 p.m., lasting an hour.

He fidgets in the chair, repeatedly placing both hands, wide open on the table to explain why he cannot remember the night of the fire like he did then. On his left ring finger, he still wears his wedding ring.

“I don’t remember at all. I don’t remember that night, my memory started… I guess it’s being blocked out. I don’t remember breaking out the back glass. I know I did it. I don’t remember what happened. I remember being in the ambulance being really, really angry and upset that I couldn’t help. That’s all I remember,” he told the blonde, female investigator.

She probes him about his daily routine, specifically what he did that day with his family.

Working in restaurant management, he tells her that he usually off Tuesdays and Wednesdays – but, that when he works, he works long hours. But he says, his family was his top priority, including taking his daughters to school every morning.

“I took them to school every morning because Kathy made me. She wouldn’t let anyone else take them to school.”

She took them to school, he conceded, “sometimes… when she wanted to get up.”

That morning was no different for him and his children, he says calmly.

After taking them to school, he notes to the investigator that he and Kathy went to social security office to change her name, because his employee repeatedly warned him that if she didn’t change her name, she wouldn’t receive his social security. There was nowhere to park, so they skipped it and went to lunch.

After lunch, they went to Walmart to buy “healthy” groceries and went home.

He continues to give colorful detail about his day, shifting in his chair with his arms on the table, his hands folded together.

After both he and Kathy went to pick up the girls from school, he ran back out for mayonnaise for sandwiches. He nabbed some hot chocolate as well, he says.

He arrived back home, parked the van in the garage and the kids went outside to play after finishing their homework.

“They were so happy. They were so happy,” he says.

He left the house again to get chicken for dinner.

“I take a lot of trips; I can’t sit still. I have to have something to do,” he says.

When it got dark at 6:30 p.m., he says, the kids came inside and ate. With Brent and Kathy, they watched a movie downstairs on their big-screen T.V. He doesn’t remember movie.

“Everything I watched was for the kids. What am I going to watch now? What am I going to do? Ya know? What am I going to do? There’s nothing to watch,” he says to the investigator.

After the movie, he says, they all went to bed at 8 p.m., including Kathy, whom he said was on a lot of medications. However, he cannot recall what prescriptions she took, but that they made her “really sleepy.”

“Once she took her meds, she was done,” he says.

Approximately 30 minutes later, he says, he heard a loud noise.

He opened the bedroom door, ran downstairs and opened the front door, which was illuminated by a light. He went outside and said that he heard a “woosh.”

“[I] opened the door, stepped outside, looked around… what am I going to see? I’m blind without contacts,” he says about not seeing anything outside.

Once he checked it out, he says, he attempted to go back inside the house, but could not because of the tremendous heat the fire was protruding.

“It was a ball of flames. It was just like an inferno,” he says. “It was just instantaneous.”

At that moment, he says, his neighbor came over with a shovel to help bust down the door. He used it to shatter the door’s glass.

He trails off into a disparaging memory.

“It was so hard after the first few days. I kept thinking, ‘Why didn’t I die with them?’ And I still don’t know why I didn’t,” he says.

And just as quickly, reverts to his effort to re-enter the house.

“I couldn’t get back. There’s nothing worse. Nothing worse. You’re helpless, you’re helpless,” he says.

But, he says, he knows there’s nothing more that he could have done that night.

“There’s nothing I could’ve done. I know that now… it doesn’t make me able to forgive myself.”

He lapses into what-ifs.

“What if I didn’t go outside? We would’ve all died inside.”

He tells the investigator that he doesn’t believe that his family had a chance of surviving, because his wife took her medications and he says, “I know she didn’t wake up.”

“I’m hoping to God my kids were asleep. I have to believe that,” he says.

Then, a new memory that he says he is just recalling.

He says that he yelled, “Get out! Get out! Get out!”

But again, he says, when his family was sleeping, they were out for the night.

He slams his hand on the table, as his other hand rests on his chin and says, “What can you do?”

“And you didn’t have anything to do with?” the investigator questions him.

He seamlessly side-steps the question.

“Nah… I would have either died with them—which I wanted for a long time, I really did...”

He tells her that he has an appointment to see therapist in a few later about the fire. Something, that he says is a brand-new concept for him.

“I’ve never needed help with anything because I’m strong… that’s why my family was so great because my kids were the same way,” he boasted.

Moving away from the question of guilt even further, he darts the conversation to how he and his kids would give money to the homeless on the side of the road and how they went to church.

And then, he reverses back to the investigation with a theory.

“There was something… an accelerant, something… that’s what happened,” he says, revealing to her that he goes to the house every day to just “sit there and look.”

“I don’t have anything to hide. I didn’t do anything wrong. I know it,” he offers without provocation. “I’m destroyed in the morning and the night.” Because, he says, that’s when he would see the kids the most. “It’s so hard.”

“I have to make it because no one else can hurt this bad,” he says.

She tells him that he has two versions of what happened that night.

“We talked a little bit in the back of the ambulance which you don’t remember… you were very upset,” she says to him.

“You’ve given two versions of what happened that night. You gave one in the med unit.”

“I don’t remember what that was…” he says, laughing.

“This is the one I remember better. This is my better memory,” he says, again, laughing.

“I don’t know what’s different because I don’t remember.”

Investigator: “So, you clearly believe what you told me is what happened?”

“Yes. Clearly.”

Two male investigators enter the small interrogation room to pick up where she left off.

They ask about his past and how he got here.

He started his career in the restaurant biz at 15, when he says, he was a dishwasher.

In his 20s, North Carolina-native revealed that he was in the Navy for two or three years… however, he says that he “got in trouble with pot or something and was discharged.”

He says he cannot remember, but thinks that he was caught selling something.

Another story that he tells them that he cannot remember clearly is the night of the fire.

One of the investigators probes.

“What we have to do is figure out the difference between what you said that night of the fire…”

“I don’t know what I said. I wasn’t in my mind. And that’s the problem, I wasn’t in my mind,” he says.

“You said when you came downstairs, you saw a fire in the house,” the detective reminds him.

“I’m not sure… I didn’t think I did,” Brent says. “The only thing I remember is stepping outside and feeling the ‘woosh’ and then George coming over with a shovel and me busting out the back glass. I don’t remember anything after that.”

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I was not in my mind. I was out of my mind,” he continues.

“Why do you think that you were that far out of your mind?” the investigator pushes.

“Because I couldn’t get back in,” he defends. “I was incredibly destroyed because I couldn’t save my family.”

But something is off to the two investigators.

“You remember everything except, there’s fire and smoke in the house. I think you remember but there’s something wrong happened… You’re 100 percent confident that there was no smoke or fire in the house?”

“That’s my recollection now. I don’t know why I would’ve says that,” he says with more vigor.

“We don’t see how it’s possible that it happened that way,” the investigator challenges him.

“How could it not happen that way? Are you saying I’m not telling the truth?” he begins to raise his voice.

“I’m saying there’s something missing. We don’t believe it’s possible that you came down the stairs and witnessed no fire.”

He reiterates to them that he opened the front door because he heard a loud noise that he thought was coming from outside.

The investigator continues his probe.

“You have a window in that faces the front of the house, is there a reason you didn’t outside from there?”

But he says, the kids’ beds were obstructing his view.

Brent begins to shift in his seat.

“I don’t really like what you all are implying. OK? I don’t like it,” he says to the investigators.

“OK, well we’re not trying to imply anything; we’re trying to get the information that completes the story.”

He insists that he has been cooperative.

“I gave it you. I’ve given you everything I got.”

“You’ve given us two different accounts.”

“I can’t help that. I didn’t do anything wrong,” he says.

“I’m giving you the opportunity to solve this problem,” the investigator counters.



“I have.”

“You’ve given us two different versions.”

“OK, well the one was from the night when I was out of my mind. My family had just been burned to death in a fire,” he says angered.

“I understand that. But what we’re trying to tell you is, looking at the fire scene and looking at everything there, the fire was either roaring already when you came down the stairs—there’s no indication from the scene that an explosion happened.”

Offended by their line of questioning, Brent tells them that if they keep badgering him and indicating that he’s lying, he is going to want to speak with an attorney. They tell him that he can do that and that he is free to go at any time.

“To figure out what affirmatively happen, we have to make science match…” they explain to him.

“I don’t know… but I do want to go,” he says standing up.

They walk out together.

Brent continued the conversation about that night with adult dancers who came to police with what they knew.

On June 24, 2016, detectives talked to an exotic dancer who revealed that she went on two paid dates with him, one of which she received $400 and a visit to his burned house.

A set-up by her “house mom” at the Pink Pony, she tells two male investigators that she met with Brent for lunch on Friday, June 10 in Brookhaven across the street from the Pink Pony. He had three beers.

He brought out the speech that he gave at the funeral or viewing.

“He made me read the notes from his daughters’ schools… made me look at pictures to look at the daughters.”

She says she kept trying to change the subject but that he can’t bringing up the fire, even though he tells her that their “date” is to get his mind off what happened.

“He was making jokes about it,” she reveals.



“He said, ‘You know, if you would’ve told me 18 weeks ago that I’d be where I am now, I would’ve laughed at you. And here I am, lucky ol’ bastard, alone, no family, no kids; but, hey, at least I’m about to be rich.’”

She continues that he told her that he met his wife at the Italian Oven and that they had been married 13 or 14 years, and that he had given her everything she ever wanted.

“She never had to work on a day in her life,” she says that he told her.

He told her that his anniversary and daughter’s birthday were coming up and he wanted to do something special for that. She says, he told he wanted to do “‘something to relive the last moments that happened.’” She indicates how odd that seemed to her. That’s when, she says, he tells her that the whole family slept in the same bed.

“And that’s why my daughter’s body melted through the ceiling. It fell through,” she says that he said, showing her, when they would later go to his house.

She says that he tells her that the door was too hot to open and get back inside and shows her photos of his arm and leg burned—but the burns, she tells detectives, were minor.

“I said, ‘What do you mean it was too hot?’ and he said, ‘Well, the fire started.’ And I said, “So the fire hadn’t started when you walked outside?’ and he said, ‘No, it hadn’t started yet.’ And I said, ‘Well, if it hadn’t started until you were outside to check, how did the fire have that much time to get… I mean, that doesn’t make sense, unless it was an explosion. How is that possible?’ and he said, ‘I don’t know how it’s possible, all I know is that I went outside at the right time. And then I turn around and it was too late.’”

He tells her that both he and his wife woke up and their daughters did not. He tells her that he told his wife, “Don’t worry, baby, go back to sleep.” Not what he told police.

In fact, the detectives follow up with her on that quote and she was sure that he said that to her.

The night left her feeling uneasy, but she agreed to see him again the following night.

She says that he texted to her to meet for drinks at bar on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m., near his townhome.

But she doesn’t know what she’s in for that night.

He takes her to his house. The burned-out house.

He had an entire box of stuff to show her at the house.

“’Whaaaaat are we doing here?’ It's all padlocked up, has a chain fence. He undid the padlock,” she says to the detectives. She tells them that she remembers he was not emotional while at the house—where he told her he had a gift for her.

Turns out, the gift is a floor full of documents, family photos, search warrants.

She says, it was like he was showing off a trophy to her.

“It was almost like it was empowering him. I really felt like it was turning him on, like he was getting some sick, twisted… like me comforting him, that was turning him on. That was fueling some fire that was in him.”

With the sprawling amount of details and memories he had placed on the floor, she says that she tried to comfort him and put her hand on his. But, she says, he grabbed her to hug her and, she says that she could feel that he was aroused.

“You’re talking about your dead wife and kids… something in your wiring is not right,” she says to the investigators.

She describes the house as black, with soot from top to bottom.

“It’s all melted and black and the walls are down—it’s just looked like something from a horror movie. I was so creeped out. It’s just a creepy feeling to be in a house where three people have passed.”

He gave her a tour, showing her where things were in the house and telling her that the police thought it was an electrical fire, but that they were “wrong. It was really something in the fireplace… that sparked and started it.”

She says that he keeps telling her that his wife never had to work, that he provided everything to her and that he was going to be rich off all of “this,” from motivational speaking and TV shows.

He said that he already had offers from Dr. Phil and Dr. Drew shows to appear to talk about “surviving.”

And as they’re standing inside the home he shared with his wife and two daughters, she says, he told her that after he tried to get back inside and couldn’t, he just sat in the yard and watched the house burn.

In the investigative file, other adult entertainers say he was obsessed with the insurance money, and two women told police he seemed sexually aroused by the fire.

In April 2016, several agencies executed a search warrant and confiscated bags of evidence from the house. At the time, the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office said they were investigating the fire as possible arson.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner said Kathy, Kayla and Madeline’s cause of death was smoke inhalation and is considered an accident.

The burned-out home where a were killed was torn down, nearly five months later.

Crews tore down the charred home on July 5, 2016, demolishing family memories and possibly some secrets.

But on May 5, 2017, Porter announced that despite their efforts, they did not have enough evidence to charge Brent with arson or murder in the fire.

"There is no smoking gun, there is no confession, there is no evidence that links [Brent Patterson]," Porter said during a press conference.

There was a disagreement between the experts who investigated the case about what story the evidence tells. He said the fire was of human origin but "because of the destruction of the property" they cannot determine if the human cause was accidental or intentional.

While they are closing the investigation, he said it could be reopened if more evidence was presented or a viable witness came forward. Porter said the nature of the case makes it difficult to prove because "arson cases are difficult."

An autopsy from the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death for the victims was smoke inhalation and was considered to be an accident.

In a phone interview with 11Alive, Brent said he was glad to hear of the outcome of the investigation.

Despite launching a massive investigation, with thousands of documents and interviews, the

Gwinnett District Attorney was unable to move forward with charges.

Porter told 11Alive that at least one of his experts was convinced the fire was arson, and told him he should charge Brent with murder.

But a second expert told him the way Brent described the fire the first time was at least possible, and it could have been an accident.

As of now, no charges have been filed.

