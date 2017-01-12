Terps' Harrison and Turner cleared of charges

Maryland's Lorenzo Harrison carries the ball in his freshman season with the Terrapins.

Michelle R. Martinelli

Maryland football freshmen Lorenzo Harrison and DJ Turner have been cleared of all charges — including three counts of second-degree assault each — stemming from an on-campus BB gun shooting incident in November, according to the Prince George’s County state’s attorney’s office.

Harrison and Turner also each faced three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of school molestation — when a person is injured or threatened on campus — after multiple students told police they were hit with BB gun pellets on Nov. 6.

All charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence against the pair, the state’s attorney’s office said.

In addition to the charges, Harrison — one of the Terps’ leading rushers in 2016 — and wide receiver Turner were suspended indefinitely from the team prior to the 62-3 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 12.

Following the end of Maryland’s season — a 36-30 loss to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26 — the team announced Harrison and Turner will rejoin the team in full capacity for offseason workouts, meaning they will be eligible to play in the 2017 season opener on the road against Texas in September.

In Harrison’s nine games this season, he averaged 70.3 yards and 7.2 yards per carry, and with 633 total yards, he was on pace to break the program’s freshman rushing record prior to his suspension.

In eight games, Turner had just two catches for 19 yards.

