10 yrs. after attack, father fights to make pit bulls illegal

TOWSON, MD (WUSA9) - Tony Solesky thinks that if pet owners were warned about the dangers of having pit bulls as a family pet, tragedies like Thursday’s fatal mauling of an 8-month-old in Calvert County, Md. might not happen.

Solesky believes the breed is more dangerous, because of its strength, bite stamina and breeding.

He has also experienced first-hand the damage they can do.

Ten years ago, his son Dominic was mauled by a pit bull while playing in his back alley.

He was barely survived the attack.

“He actually did die, and then they brought him back,” said Solesky.

Dominic had to have major surgeries and rehabilitation to be able to walk again. To this day, he has a limp.

Solesky says since his son was mauled in 2007, 221 people in the US were killed by pit bulls. Four of those attacks happened in Maryland.

“All of them have been family dogs," he said. "Family owned pit bulls where there have been no indication that it was anything the owner was doing, except maybe not making a prudent decision of the breed that they keep."

Pit bulls were responsible for 65 percent of all fatal attacks. Rottweilers are the second deadliest and these two breeds combined were responsible for 75 percent of all deaths.

Solesky thinks the breed should be banned outright. At the very least he thinks there should be a mandatory warning to all would-be owners that pit bulls are dangerous.

“In a public health arena, you should be looking at statistics," he said, “and what does happen when it does happen.”

In 2014, the state of Maryland reversed a court ruling that considered pit bulls inherently dangerous.

Amir Borhani, the proud owner of a 2-month-old pit bull puppy says the bad reputation isn’t in line with his experience with the breed.

“I’ve had four pit bulls myself, I honestly think it’s how they are raised," he said.

Yevgenia shvarts says statistics won’t change her mind either.

“It doesn’t change my opinion about pit bulls at all. I still love them, I guess the older ones I’m a little more standoffish if I don’t know them but the little ones, if they’re trained right, I think they’ll grow up not aggressive."

After Thursday’s deadly attack of an 8-month-old infant in Calvert County its board of commissioners is now considering ways to limit pit bull ownership.

