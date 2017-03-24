From Temple Police dash camera video

TEMPLE - It wasn't your typical police chase Thursday afternoon for a Temple Police officer, who spent part of his day trying to wrangle a runaway cow.

Police received a call about a cow on the loose near the area of South 31st Street and West Ave H.

Officer Gabriel Estrella saw the cow and followed it as it moved through the neighborhoods.

Estrella managed to briefly corral the cow in a fenced off area but the cow suddenly turned around and charged the officer. Luckily, he managed to dodge the high tempered heifer.

"I saw that another fence was open so that's why you see me inside the fence because I was going to run across and close the other side but I heard something and saw a cow coming at me so I had to move out of the way. "

Efforts were made to locate the cow to include use of individuals on horseback. However, they were unsuccessful.

The Cow was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday heading east outside the city limits.

