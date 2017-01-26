Teens sought after shooting at Minnesota Avenue Metro

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are still looking for the teenagers who they say shot two teens at the Minnesota Avenue Metro Wednesday afternoon.

The scene stretched down Grant St NE where investigators recovered the gun and questioned a groups of teenagers. Those teens and one of the victims are students at Friendship Public Charter School.

WUSA9's Delia Gonçalves spoke to the head of school Dr. Jeffrey Grant about what he is doing to reach his students.

"Top priority is your safety and security before math, ELA, science. We're going to do everything in our power to get you here safe and get you back safely. I like to acculturate children, I have to get them to a point where they make good decisions so our town halls are not people lecturing at you, but learning how to change your mindset around decision making. This morning (day after shooting) we got in early, embraced kids as they got in the building. We went to stores they frequent and said you’re here, you're safe, good to see you. Now let’s get into the building so we can have some conversations today. I'm an African American male. I’ve seen this. I let them know I know what it's like to be an African American male in the inner city. I can say our parents feel confident they hand them off to me and I hand them off to them. If I stood back and angry a lot of things wouldn’t get done so I use that as my energy to come here everyday to make sure these children come to a safe and secure environment. I can’t afford to be frustrated. These are my children," Dr. Grant said.

Police say the two tens fled the scene in a white sedan with Maryland tags. Investigators are looking into similarities between this shooting and a second double shooting a half hour away a few miles away on Bass Place SE.

